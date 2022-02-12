Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.76) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.60) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.96 ($37.89).

Shares of SZG opened at €34.76 ($39.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($42.67). The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

