Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,133 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EBC opened at $21.03 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

