Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

