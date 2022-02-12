Axa S.A. Purchases 78,186 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 111.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

