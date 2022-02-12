Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Crocs stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

