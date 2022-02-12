Axa S.A. Buys 48,200 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 288.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

