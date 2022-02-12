Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LBUY opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
