Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LBUY opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

