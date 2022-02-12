Axa S.A. Purchases 14,497 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 87.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 81.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $153.54 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.