American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHOTF. decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

