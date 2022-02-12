Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Rises By 3,100.0%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Separately, Investec cut shares of FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

