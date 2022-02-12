Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXFY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

EXFY opened at $25.64 on Friday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

