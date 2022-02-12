MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

