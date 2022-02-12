MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -385.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.