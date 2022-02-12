GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.