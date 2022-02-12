Barclays Boosts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $92.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.05.

FAF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

