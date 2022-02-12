Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,678,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

