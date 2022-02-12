Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -137.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 569,528 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.