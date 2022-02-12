Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.
Shares of SHOP opened at $854.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.38.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
