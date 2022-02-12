Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.

Shares of SHOP opened at $854.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

