Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Watsco posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $263.00 on Wednesday. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.51 and its 200 day moving average is $288.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Watsco by 45.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Watsco by 65.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.