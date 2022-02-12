RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.28.

REI.UN opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$24.31.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

