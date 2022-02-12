$1.74 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.76. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.96.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $467.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

