Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

VCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$399.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.42. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.69.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

