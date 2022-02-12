TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.96.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.