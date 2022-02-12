GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

