33,488 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $14,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $12,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 714,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

