HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.