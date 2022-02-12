HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 110,004 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,004 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $329,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

