HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $437.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

