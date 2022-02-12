LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $57,616.29 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

On Friday, January 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.49 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.