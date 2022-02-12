Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.
ALGT stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
