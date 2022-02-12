Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.

ALGT stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

