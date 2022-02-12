Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

