Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
