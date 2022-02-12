Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.88. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $5.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $478.13 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

