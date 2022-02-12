HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

