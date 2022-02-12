Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.28) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.22 ($30.10).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,647.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.54.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

