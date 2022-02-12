Natixis Takes $2.12 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

