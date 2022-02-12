Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.