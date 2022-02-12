Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.70. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

