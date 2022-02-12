Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

