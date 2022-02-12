Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

