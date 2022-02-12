Natixis Sells 160,929 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 69.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.