Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $161,000 in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 678,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.41.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

