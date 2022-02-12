Natixis Purchases New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ALGM opened at $27.53 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

