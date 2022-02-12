Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Short Interest Update

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 3,950.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ATVK stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ameritek Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
About Ameritek Ventures
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameritek Ventures (ATVK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ameritek Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameritek Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.