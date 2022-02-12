Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Short Interest Update

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 3,950.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATVK stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ameritek Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures engages in the manufacture of optical fiber preforms. It offers fiber optics for aerial applications, direct buried cable, duct applications, and optical fiber ribbon cable. The company was founded on December 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

