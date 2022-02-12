Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambu A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

