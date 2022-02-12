5,429 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.87 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

