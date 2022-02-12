Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,100 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

