Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 613 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.