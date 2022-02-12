Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 47,287 Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DYAI stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

