Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,809 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $527.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.20.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

