Trexquant Investment LP Invests $267,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

